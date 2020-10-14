Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now $1,249 off on Prime Day

It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and we've just uncovered one of the best laptop deals of the massive shopping event. Business users or those who want an ultrathin laptop packed with features should pay close attention to this one.
Lenovo is selling the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $899 after a staggering $1,249 discount with the coupon code "THINKSEMI." This is the Gen 7 model with an Intel i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
- Best Prime Day deals: Top discounts on laptops, tablets and more
- Best Prime Day monitor deals to watch out for
- Best Prime Day gaming mouse deals
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $899 @ Lenovo
Right now, you can save $1,249 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKSEMI". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is one of the best laptops around. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch, 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were impressed with its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable on any laptop.
In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Built to military-grade durability standards, it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.
When it comes to performance, the laptop held up well under a typical workload in real-world testing. In our lab, the X1 Carbon scored a 15,649 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It beats the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U) and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a generous assortment of ports and connectors for such a thin laptop. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack.
Weighing 2.1 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).
Slim, light, durable, and now $1,249 cheaper, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is a fantastic PC for the money.
- Kindle Oasis E-reader: was $279 now just $199
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet (16GB): was $49 now just $39
- Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, With Special Offers): was $149 now just $79
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: up to $150 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $50 off
- HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Customizable): was $794 now $555 @ HP
- Samsung: Great October Sale: deals phones, tablets, and more
- Aukey Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger: $27.99 via coupon," NQJS24TS"
- Flexispot Electric Standing Desk (White): was $299 now $199
- Flexispot Electric Standing Desk (Black): was $299 now $199
- Urbanears Plattan 2 wireless headphones: was $50 now $30
- Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder: was $49 now $29
- Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad: was $109: now $90
- Nintendo Switch Games: up to 35% off
- Microsoft Early Holiday Sale: up to $600 off Laptops
- Google Pixelbook Go: $200 off
- HP Chromebook 11: was $285 now $262
- Dell: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15
- Lenovo: Up to 69% off