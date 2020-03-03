Lenovo Yoga C940 now the lowest price ever at $410 off

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It is versatile, lightweight, and offers strong performance. For a limited time, you can take advantage of Lenovo's sitewide sale to save big on our favorite 2-in-1.

Currently, Lenovo has the Yoga C940 15-inch laptop on sale for $1,299 via coupon "YOGAPRESALE8". Regularly priced at $1,709.99, that's $410 off and the lowest price this laptop has ever been.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics. Use coupon code, "YOGAPRESALE8" to take $410 off. View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops you can get. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we praised its thin and light premium design and vivid display. It earned the Editor's Choice award for its speedy performance and extended battery life.

In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,709 on Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test, which beats the premium laptop average of 16,314. What's more, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the Yoga C940 never slowed down.

As for ports, Lenovo equipped the Yoga C940 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB Type-A port. There's also a headphone/mic jack combo for connecting your audio accessories.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 is a solid pick if you want a versatile portable laptop/tablet hybrid to type and draw on. Lenovo's coupon code expires March 8 so act fast!