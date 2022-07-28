Lenovo Yoga 7i gets $660 price cut in huge back-to-school sale

The 2022 Lenovo Yoga 7i is the best 2-in-1 laptop for multitasking, taking notes, and video conferencing. Portable, durable and secure, it's a suitable notebook PC for college students and business pros alike.

Right now, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "YOGA9SALE". Formerly $1,859, that's $660 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this 12th Gen Intel laptop. This is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've spotted this week.

Save $660 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 via coupon, "YOGA9SALE". Great for school or work, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Intel's Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Lenovo's 2022 Yoga 7i 2-in-1 notebook is powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. An optional Active Pen lets you write and draw with pinpoint precision. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch screen, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an Intel Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this model, we reviewed the14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 11th Gen Intel version. It earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us for its powerful performance, premium design and colorful display. We were also impressed by its solid speakers and 12 and a half hour battery life.

We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor thanks to its upgraded 12th Gen Intel hardware. The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Lenovo. Satisfied customers rave over the laptop's stylish design, beautiful screed, and powerful performance.

Weighing in at 4.2 pounds and 0.8 x 14.2 x 9.8 inches, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 (4.7 pounds, 0.7 x 14.0 x 9.8-inches and Asus ROG X16 Flow (4.6 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 3 16 (3.9 pounds, 14.5 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga 7i sports a nice selection of ports. It has 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, and 1 x headphone/mic combo.

Overall, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a solid buy if you want a versatile laptop for school or work.