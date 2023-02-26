Lenovo wrapped the new ThinkPad Z13 in a seductive material — it looks so darn satisfying to touch

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon make unleashes the new Z13

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo just unveiled updated laptops from its ThinkPad Z-series line: the Z13 and Z16. While both offer eye-catching features for creative professionals, the Z13 caught our eye.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon maker wrapped the Z13 with a new Flax Fiber Top cover, and just by looking at the picture, it looks so satisfying to touch. On top of that, it's environment-friendly, too. It uses bio-based materials, adding to the chassis' unique look and feel. You can choose between two flavors: Flax Fiber Bronze or Aluminum Artic Grey. Yum!

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

Of course, there's more to the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 than just its gratifying and tactile body. After all, it's the inside that counts! The new second-gen Z13 comes with the following internals:

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)
  • One of the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs
  • AMD Radeon graphics
  • Up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM
  • Up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage
  • Up to Windows 11 Pro

This notebook sports a 13.3-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose between two of the following display configurations:

  • WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
  • WQXGA 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified,

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 - NDA 2/26 6pm

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you're an on-the-go busy bee, you'll appreciate it's portable footprint. It only weighs 2.6 pounds and has a thickness of only 0.5 inches. As far as I/O options are concerned, it has two USB 4 ports and one headset jack. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. There's also an optional model that supports 4G LTE WWAN.

Finally, it's got a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter.

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will hit store shelves in July 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,249.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2

The Z16 Gen 2 is another AMD-packed laptop you can snag, but instead of offering a 13.3-inch touch display, it comes with a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose from the following screen options:

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

(Image credit: Lenovo)
  • WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
  • WQUXGA, 4K, OLED, 400 nits, 100% CG, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified

Curious about what's under the hood? As I hinted at earlier, it's packed with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to Windows 11 Pro.

For connectivity, you've got two USB 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 16-inch Z16 is, of course, heavier than the Z13 with a weight of 3.99 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches.

The only color option is arctic Gray.

The new ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available in August 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,749.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!