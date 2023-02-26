Lenovo wrapped the new ThinkPad Z13 in a seductive material — it looks so darn satisfying to touch

Lenovo just unveiled updated laptops from its ThinkPad Z-series line: the Z13 and Z16. While both offer eye-catching features for creative professionals, the Z13 caught our eye.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon maker wrapped the Z13 with a new Flax Fiber Top cover, and just by looking at the picture, it looks so satisfying to touch. On top of that, it's environment-friendly, too. It uses bio-based materials, adding to the chassis' unique look and feel. You can choose between two flavors: Flax Fiber Bronze or Aluminum Artic Grey. Yum!
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2
Of course, there's more to the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 than just its gratifying and tactile body. After all, it's the inside that counts! The new second-gen Z13 comes with the following internals:
- One of the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs
- AMD Radeon graphics
- Up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM
- Up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage
- Up to Windows 11 Pro
This notebook sports a 13.3-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose between two of the following display configurations:
- WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
- WQXGA 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified,
If you're an on-the-go busy bee, you'll appreciate it's portable footprint. It only weighs 2.6 pounds and has a thickness of only 0.5 inches. As far as I/O options are concerned, it has two USB 4 ports and one headset jack. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. There's also an optional model that supports 4G LTE WWAN.
Finally, it's got a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter.
The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will hit store shelves in July 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,249.
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2
The Z16 Gen 2 is another AMD-packed laptop you can snag, but instead of offering a 13.3-inch touch display, it comes with a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose from the following screen options:
- WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
- WQUXGA, 4K, OLED, 400 nits, 100% CG, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified
Curious about what's under the hood? As I hinted at earlier, it's packed with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to Windows 11 Pro.
For connectivity, you've got two USB 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 16-inch Z16 is, of course, heavier than the Z13 with a weight of 3.99 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches.
The only color option is arctic Gray.
The new ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available in August 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,749.