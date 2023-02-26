Lenovo wrapped the new ThinkPad Z13 in a seductive material — it looks so darn satisfying to touch

Lenovo just unveiled updated laptops from its ThinkPad Z-series line: the Z13 and Z16. While both offer eye-catching features for creative professionals, the Z13 caught our eye.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon maker wrapped the Z13 with a new Flax Fiber Top cover, and just by looking at the picture, it looks so satisfying to touch. On top of that, it's environment-friendly, too. It uses bio-based materials, adding to the chassis' unique look and feel. You can choose between two flavors: Flax Fiber Bronze or Aluminum Artic Grey. Yum!

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

Of course, there's more to the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 than just its gratifying and tactile body. After all, it's the inside that counts! The new second-gen Z13 comes with the following internals:

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)

One of the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs

AMD Radeon graphics

Up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM

Up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage

Up to Windows 11 Pro

This notebook sports a 13.3-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose between two of the following display configurations:

WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB

WQXGA 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified,

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you're an on-the-go busy bee, you'll appreciate it's portable footprint. It only weighs 2.6 pounds and has a thickness of only 0.5 inches. As far as I/O options are concerned, it has two USB 4 ports and one headset jack. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. There's also an optional model that supports 4G LTE WWAN.

Finally, it's got a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter.

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will hit store shelves in July 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,249.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2

The Z16 Gen 2 is another AMD-packed laptop you can snag, but instead of offering a 13.3-inch touch display, it comes with a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You can choose from the following screen options:

(Image credit: Lenovo)

WUXGA, IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB

WQUXGA, 4K, OLED, 400 nits, 100% CG, Dolby Vision, low blue light, TUV certified

Curious about what's under the hood? As I hinted at earlier, it's packed with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to Windows 11 Pro.

For connectivity, you've got two USB 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 16-inch Z16 is, of course, heavier than the Z13 with a weight of 3.99 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches.

The only color option is arctic Gray.

The new ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available in August 2023, starting with a price tag of $1,749.