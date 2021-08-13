Lenovo weekend sale: Back to school deals on Yoga, ThinkPad and IdeaPad

Lenovo's weekend sale is in full swing with epic back-to-school and clearance deals. From now until Monday, August 16, save up to 76% on select Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad, and IdeaPad machines.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo Yoga 9i with 11th Gen Intel CPU is now $1,249 via coupon, "B2SAVINGSYGA4". Traditionally, this 2-in-1 laptop fetches a cool $1,599, so that's $350 off its normal price. In terms of discounts, this is one of the back-to-school laptop deals of the season. Students and teachers save an extra 10% off the sale price.

Lenovo Yoga deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Lenovo

Now $350 off via coupon, "B2SAVINGSYGA4", the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best 2-in-1 laptop to buy. In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved its fast performance, color-rich display and impressive 11+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops for college students. It features a unique rotating soundbar for 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel's 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For storing all of your important files, it houses a speedy 512GB solid-state drive.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award. During testing, we launched 30 Chrome browser tabs, some of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos while others played Twitch streams. The Yoga 9i showed no signs of slowing down.

In our lab, the Yoga 9i landed a score of 5,312 in the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. It crushed the category average (3,566) and its main competitor, the HP Spectre x360 14 (4,904, Core i7-1165G7).

If you're looking for a powerful laptop that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Yoga 9i.

Looking for a traditional laptop instead? As an alternative, you can get Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for $715 ($205 off) via coupon, "IDEA5DB3". It houses a 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. That's ample power for day-to-day productivity and entertainment. Its crisp 1080p display and 2W stereo speakers provide an immersive experience when you're streaming videos.

At $205 off, the IdeaPad 5i has never been cheaper.

Lenovo's weekend sale ends August 16, stock permitting — so act fast!

More Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Laptop: was $919 now $715 @ Lenovo

Currently $205 below retail via coupon, "IDEA5DB3", the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is one of the best laptops for the money. You're getting a premium laptop with enough multitasking power for day-to-day computing for less. Its specs sheet boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Laptop: was $2,609 now $1,174 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is a whopping $1,435 cheaper via coupon, "CLEAR10". This configuration packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.7-GHz Core i5-10310U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 14" Laptop: was $2,699 now $1,215 @ Lenovo

During Lenovo's weekend sale, you can save $1,484 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. This slim and lightweight laptop is suitable for students and business pros alike. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and a 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10510U CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel UHD graphics and a 512GB SSD. Like all ThinkPad series laptops, it affords you top-level security features including a fingerprint reader, ThinkShutter privacy cover and optional PrivacyGuard filter. View Deal