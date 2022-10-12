Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is 50% off during the October Prime Day laptop sale craze

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, one of the best Lenovo laptops you can get, is on sale now during Amazon's October Prime Day bonanza. Lenovo is joining the party, too, giving its customers a sweet 50% discount.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is now $1,789 at Lenovo. Its original listing price is $3,579 (boo!), so that means you're saving a whopping $1,789! This is definitely one of the October Prime Day 2022 laptop deals ever!

When we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, we praised this laptop for its stylish, low-profile design, bright display, and snappy keyboard. It also has an impressive battery life. surviving 12 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. We rated the ThinkPad X1 Nano 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award cosign.

Connectivity-wise, Lenovo threw in two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can enjoy ultra-fast data transfers as well as the flexibility of working with multiple displays. If you need more ports, you can always invest in a USB hub or opt for wireless peripherals.

Weighing just 2.14 pounds, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is perfect for on-the-go professionals seeking a sleek, lightweight laptop that can fit perfectly inside their bags.

