Early Black Friday gaming laptop deal drops RTX 3050 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 to $599

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals continue with an epic discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. If you're on the hunt for an RTX 30 gaming laptop under $600, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU for $599 (opens in new tab). It normally sells for $899, so that's a considerable savings of $300. This is the lowest price ever for this laptop according to our trusty CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) price tracker. This is one of the best pre-Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this week.

The 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the best-selling gaming laptops on Amazon. This particular model has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics. Even better, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30).

We didn't test this model, however, we did some digging to get the download on it. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 reviews from Amazon customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Beyond gaming, happy owners say it's suitable for video and photo editing as well as streaming. According to feedback, it can run demanding editing programs like Photoshop and Blender.

What's more, Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard offers top tier media control and number pad features. In a nutshell, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a great hybrid PC if you want a versatile for productivity and gaming.