Latest MacBook Pro now $200 off in Prime Day Apple deal

Prime Day 2020 is upon as and laptop prices are falling faster than a lead balloon. If you're bargain hunting for a new MacBook, here's your chance to score one for its best price yet.

Right now, you can get the latest 1TB model MacBook Pro for $1,799 at Amazon. That's $200 off the laptop's $1,999 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration MacBook. This is one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen so far.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $200 on Apple's laptop during Prime Day. View Deal

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the industry's most coveted laptops.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. We also like its solid performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. That's longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. Both the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are a good deal lighter.

Design-wise, the 2020 MacBook Pro is the spitting image of its predecessor. It feature the same all-aluminum build for the elegant, familiar appeal of a MacBook. Apple fans will be glad to know that Apple replaced that problematic Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

Like all Apple deals, this one won't last long, so don't hesitate to snag this power-user dedicated laptop for a great price.