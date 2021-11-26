Killer Deal on Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is a rugged mid-range hybrid laptop perfect for students.

As part of Lenovo's Black Friday sale, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e is now $429. That's a massive 58% off — a savings of $600 dollars.

The Yoga 11e is known for its comfortable keyboard, highly responsive touch screen, and excellent viewing angles. The Lenovo yoga 11e right now is a super affordable choice for the student in your life and it's available for direct purchase at Lenovo.

ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6: was $1,029 now $429 @ Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6: was $1,029 now $429 @ Lenovo

Now $600 off, the Lenovo Yoga Gen 6 is a solid value. It has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3-8100Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 126GB SSD, and an 11.6-inch HD touch display. It's a great option for the student in your life.

The sturdy Mil-Spec tested ThinkPad Yoga 11e, meaning that it's sturdy, and built to handle dust, bumps, drops, and dings. You add that to the famous well-spaced Lenovo keyboard, and touchscreen display and you're getting a lot for $429.

You can snatch up this amazing Killer deal at Lenovo and save $600 right now!