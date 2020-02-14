Killer Deal: Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon

Amazon is celebrating Valentine's Day with a sweet deal for Apple fans.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $1,499. Normally priced at $1,799, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model MacBook Pro. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen since Black Friday.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops and for good reason. It offers the perfect combination of style, speed, and long battery. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro review, we liked its great battery life, colorful display, and powerful speakers. Though we wish its bezels were slimmer, we gave the new MacBook Pro an overall rating of 4 out 5 stars for its crazy fast performance.

Design-wise, the latest MacBook Pro has a handsome and elegant look thanks in part to its solid unibody aluminum chassis. Whether you're a creative pro or you just appreciate a stellar picture, the 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina Display is one of the best we've seen on any laptop.

The MacBook Pro rarely gets this steep of a discount, so we recommend you strike while the iron is hot.