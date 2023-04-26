iPhone owners can now get their notifications on Windows 11 — here's how

After months of beta testing via its Windows insider program, Microsoft is rolling out Phone Link for iOS, which allows iPhone users to link their devices with Windows laptops. The new app will enable users to view notifications and respond to messages they receive.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft stated, "Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contact access....you'll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC."

When should you see it on your PC

It could take Microsoft a few weeks to a couple of months to roll out Phone Link to all Windows 11 users via an update. You can look up when the Phone Link of the iOS update becomes available by using the search bar in the Windows 11 taskbar.

Phone Link has been available to Android users for years, and I have used it myself, and it functions fine. The ability to directly connect my iPhone to a Windows laptop removes some worries about missing important messages or calls when I'm not using a MacBook.

Good on Microsoft for finally making Phone Link available to iOS devices. However, I hope they start addressing other issues with Windows 11.

There are several limitations to using Phone Link with an iPhone, due to restrictions on iOS. The messaging feature is limited, as images, video sharing, and group messaging are not supported. Also, this is limited to iOS and will not work with iPadOS or macOS.