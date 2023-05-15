iPhone 15 getting a HUGE feature from the Pro models — good news for camera lovers (report)

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are set to get the 48MP main cameras from the Pro iPhone models, according to reports.

Do you buy the regular iPhone 15, or does the iPhone 15 Pro pack a ton more features that are worth the upgrade? It’s a question on the lips of many, and the answer looks set to get a lot more complicated.

That’s because according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, the standard iPhone models are set to get the Pro’s 48MP main camera.

48 more reasons to avoid the Pro

In a research note that was obtained by MacRumors , Pu seemingly confirmed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are going to get a huge resolution boost in the camera department.

You don’t need us to tell you that this will allow each image to retain a ton more detail. But alongside that, this means you will be able to capture 48MP ProRAW images for more extensive photo editing options.

Not only that, but the camera’s construction may be changing a little too — moving towards a three-stacked sensor that is able to capture more light and improve the image quality. What specific implications this will have, I’ve got no idea until we get to try the phone in person.

However, I’m hoping this will go some way to killing some of the problems that I had been noticing with the iPhone 14 Pro’s photography , such as the tendency to oversharp and generate some artifacting, and Apple’s software side of photography trying too hard to balance every source of light and darkness that eliminates any dramatic contrast.

Outlook

We know that Apple has been working over the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 generations to further differentiate the standard and pro models — giving people more of a FOMO feeling about going for the regular flagships.

However, it’s encouraging to see the company continue the trickle down of pro features over each year, and while the Dynamic Island is the eye-catching one, the 48MP camera is going to be the big one I’m most excited about.

Now, if we could just get that 120Hz display…