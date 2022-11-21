iPhone 15 redesign could make it the lightest and toughest iPhone ever

Apple's iPhone 15 is tipped to feature a revamped design, ditching the squared-off look for round back edges and even a titanium chassis. The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra may not be the only model getting the titanium treatment after all.



According to notable leaker ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, "early information" suggests the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a new border design with rounded back edge corners. This could be similar to the curved edges on the bottom of the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro, meaning Apple may be moving away from the squared-off look and flat design like on the iPhone 14.

Interestingly, the tipster also claims the iPhone 15 will have a titanium chassis. That's the same material used in the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers a rugged design with improved scratch and corrosion resistance and stronger durability. Apple has allegedly tested using titanium on iPhones but didn't follow through due to it being too expensive.



Previously, as stated by notable tipster LeaksApplePro on Twitter, it seemed only the Ultra model of the rumored iPhone 15 lineup would be getting the titanium treatment. Now, it may be the whole lineup. This isn't the first we've heard of iPhones using titanium instead of the usual aluminum and stainless steel, as the iPhone 14 Pro models were once tipped to incorporate a titanium alloy chassis.



The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra is also tipped to be coming in a titanium chassis, meaning the first iPhone models using the new material are looking more likely. However, as ShrimpApplePro states, this info is "still very early to take it as it is," so it's a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt.



While still a while away, Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup is looking interesting. First, we may see an all-new iPhone 15 Ultra, and second, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get the newly introduced Dynamic Island. What's more, we're also expecting to see the addition of a USB-C port instead of a Lightning slot in 2023 iPhone models, seeing as an EU mandate will force Apple to include USB-C in its smartphones.



Stay tuned for all things iPhone 15, but if you're after an iPhone now, check out the best Apple Black Friday deals.