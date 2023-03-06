iPhone 15 Pro front glass leak shows a huge design upgrade — but that's not even the best news!

Remember when Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out that employee memo about cracking down on leaks? Fast forward to March 2023 and we can basically build an iPhone 15 Pro from scratch right now — that is if these pretty convincing front glass panel leaks are to be believed.

Originally posted on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin , and subsequently shared/confirmed by leakers ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21 , we now have a clear view of the front display glass covers that confirm far smaller bezels.

Goôd morning! Here's is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It's real!

What’s the big deal?

A couple of weeks ago, we started hearing about some small changes to the design of the upcoming iPhones — beyond the aesthetic updates of a slight curvature to the back.

Namely, it looks as if the display is getting slightly bigger while the phone itself is getting a few millimeters smaller. This front glass leak with drastically smaller display bezels will go some way to explaining how Apple has been able to pull this off.

Not only that, but the video of these front glass panels (confirmed as authentic by ShrimpApplePro’s source) seemingly confirm that the Dynamic island is indeed coming to the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

Outlook

Purchased by someone who makes screen protectors (savvy investment), the inadvertent consequence has been a clear confirmation of two key features: a bigger display in the same size (or smaller) package, and Dynamic Island on non-Pro iPhones.