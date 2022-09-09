iPhone 14 pre-orders stalled by Apple Store problems — what you need to know

The iPhone 14 pre-order sales are taking a hit due to some severe issues for Apple this morning. There have been widespread reports of server errors, problems with trade-ins, double orders, and more. Because of these issues, delivery dates for the recently launched iPhone 14 are being pushed deeper into October, and perhaps not due to overwhelming interest.

Under normal conditions, ordering a new iPhone has been a breeze in recent years, however, due to the erratic behavior of Apple's checkout system on its Apple Store app and Apple online store, delivery dates are being pushed further back.

Reported issues so far

Multiple Apple Store error messages during checkout

Apple trade-in features are causing error messages

The Apple Store Online store redirects to “Page Not Found.”

Apple Store app: “Cannot connect to the Apple Store. You must connect to the Internet to access the Apple Store.”

Carrier approvals via the Apple Store aren't processing properly, and users are seeing error messages.

Users are experiencing pushed-back delivery estimates after placing their order, although they were told they’d receive it by the launch date.

Users are reporting issues with duplicate orders because the Apple Store says the order failed, but it was actually completed.

When should I expect my iPhone 14 to arrive

The ordering process isn't just buggy for Apple. There have also been reports that carriers such as T-Mobile (opens in new tab), Verizon (opens in new tab), and AT&T (opens in new tab) have been experiencing similar issues. With that said not everyone is suffering from pre-order glitches, many have easily ordered their new iPhone and stand at the ready to rub our faces in it when it arrives.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configurations are garnering the most purchases, they're now on backorder until October. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus appear to be in ample supply, thanks in part to lesser demand, and most folks desire to go big or go home.

According to a survey by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expecting 85% of iPhone 14's sold will be of the Pro and Max variety, which could push delivery times further out. Most consumers will opt for the Dynamic Island version of the latest iPhone, with some impatient iPhone devotees settling for readily available entry-level and plus models.

H/T 9to5Mac