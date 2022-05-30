iPhone 14 may offer always-on display — thanks to iOS 16

Apple may bring an always-on display mode to its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models, as iOS 16 is tipped to deliver updated features to the iPhone's Lock Screen. Having an always-on display mode may not be an Android-only feature for long.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature an always-on display mode, as advanced widget capabilities are expected to launch with the arrival of iOS 16. Last year, Gurman stated the iPhone 13 Pro models were tipped to feature an always-on display mode, although the feature was apparently postponed.



Now, the always-on mode may apparently feature on the next-gen Pro models. However, Gurman states it may not make it in time for when the iPhone 14 lineup is announced — expected to be this September. In other words, take this in with a grain of salt.



Gurman previously mentioned that iOS 16 would bring "new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps." Rumors indicated these could be interactive widgets, also known as "big widgets," along with a "Quick Actions" notification update that would allow users to perform more actions on the Lock Screen. Whether the iPhone 14 Pro models feature an always-on mode or not, Gurman states that iOS 16 should offer future support for it.

Can’t confirm, but expecting it.May 23, 2022 See more

While Apple bringing its 120Hz ProMotion displays to iPhones was a hugely desired feature, its display rates range from 10Hz to 120Hz. Dropping this to as low as 1Hz offers better power efficiency. Display analyst Ross Young suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models could offer 1Hz, but the jury is still out.



Apple bringing an always-on mode to its latest iPhone models would be an intriguing upgrade for many iPhone owners, but only time will tell if iOS 16 will offer the software that can utilize it. Apple's WWDC 20222 event has been confirmed June 6, kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, so stay tuned for further updates.