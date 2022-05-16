iOS 16 could change the way you interact with your iPhone

Apple's WWDC 2022 event is getting closer, and soon we'll know all the changes iOS 16 is bringing to the table. Apparently, we can expect some new Apple apps, along with a new way to interact with an iPhone.



This comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, stating that while we may not see a major overhaul in Apple's operating system in iOS 16, there "should be major changes across the system." We may already have a good idea of what these may be, including new health-tracking features and an update to notifications.



In Gurman's Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), he also claims there will be "new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps." While specifics aren't shown, other rumors indicate we could see interactive widgets, also known as "big widgets." This would allow for a lot more customization, while the rumored "Quick Actions" notification update would allow users to perform more actions on the lock screen.

Changes are coming to Apple's Focus mode too, which was introduced in iOS 15. In iOS 16, however, there will apparently be more customizations coming to Focus mode, they may not be compatible with iOS 15. A message spotted in iOS 15.5 beta suggests "A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new configuration this device doesn’t support."



Gurman also claims that "news about watchOS 9 will be significant." This isn't the first we've heard of big Apple Watch updates. Codenamed "Sydney," the upcoming iPhone software update is expected to go hand-in-hand with the Apple Watch too, as Gurman previously said that watchOS 9 will offer "major upgrades to activity and health tracking."



Apple is reportedly planning to bring a new low power mode that will allow users to save battery life while using other features and a number of apps. This is an important upgrade from the Power Reserve mode. That will be a game-changer for the wearable's battery life, especially seeing how other smartwatches such as the Huawei Watch GT Runner offers 14 days of battery.



Whatever is set to arrive, we're hoping for significant software announcements across Apple's devices during WWDC 2022 on June 6. In the meantime, check out all you need to know about iOS 16 and more.