iPad mini 6 hits lowest price ever — now $399 in rare Apple deal

The iPad mini 6 is one of the most portable tablets around. And in a Prime Day worthy iPad deal, Apple's latest compact tablet is cheaper than ever.

In a rare deal, you can get the 64GB Apple iPad mini 6 for $399 at Amazon. Usually it retails for $499, so that's $100 off and the iPad mini 6's lowest price ever. This is one of the best iPad deals of the season.

If you require more storage, Amazon offers the 256GB iPad mini 6 for $539 ($100 off).

Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $100 off the Apple iPad mini 6 in a rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we praise the tablet's compact size, speedy performance and sharp, bright display. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. We gave the iPad mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In a nutshell, the iPad mini 6 is worth considering if you want a small, premium tablet with blazing fast performance.