iOS 16 brings native support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers

An iOS developer has spotted new support for the Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers in the iOS 16 developer beta, and you can even switch between using one or two Joy-Cons.



Discovered by Riley Testut (via MacRumors), an iOS developer working on game emulator Delta, the update allows gamers to play games on iPhone using both the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — whether it be either the left or right controller or both at the same time. What's more, Apple engineering manager Nat Brown confirmed the controllers' native support for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS.

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!!Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTtJune 6, 2022 See more

According to Testut, they work "perfectly" with Delta, which opens a new way to play games across Apple's devices via Bluetooth. What's more, all you need to do to switch between Joy-Con controllers is press the screenshot capture and home buttons "for a few seconds."



Apple already added support for PS5's DualSense and the Xbox Series X controller, but now Nintendo Switch owners will get to use their controllers. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is our top pick as the best Nintendo Switch controller to use, and with Apple's bid to bring a better gaming experience across its devices — Resident Evil Village is coming to Mac later this year, after all — this is a welcome update.



The native support for Nintendo Switch controllers is available right now in the developer beta, with it officially launch later this fall. However, those who wish to try it out will be able to once the public beta launches, which is expected to be next month.



We're sure the best Apple Arcade games will put the Joy-Cons to good use, along with games on the Delta emulator.