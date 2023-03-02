iMessage is now on Windows 11 — how to get it on your PC

Microsoft only allowed Android pairing for Windows users — until now. Yesterday, Microsoft announced that Windows 11's Phone Link app is now welcoming iOS users to the party.

Phone Link lets users pair their phones to Windows, allowing them to interact with a window that mirrors their device's messages, calls, and notifications. Phone Link also lets you easily transfer files from your phone to PC — and vice versa. If you're a Windows 11 user with an iPhone, you may be wondering, "How do I pair my iOS device with my PC?" Don't worry; we've got you covered.

How to pair Windows 11 with iPhone

For the time being, Phone Link for iOS is only available for Windows Insiders. To join Windows Insiders program, navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. You'll be asked to select a channel: Dev, Beta or Release Preview. In this case, it doesn't matter which one you choose, but keep in mind that the Dev Channel contains the rawest new features, which may bring instability to your PC.

If you're one of the lucky Windows Insiders that can add your iPhone to Phone Link, you should see a clickable iPhone button (it won't be greyed out like the screenshot below).

A Windows insider who doesn't have access to 'Phone Link for iOS' (Image credit: Future)

Now that we've got that out of the way, follow the instructions below and we'll have you set up with Phone Link in no time.

1. Ensure that Bluetooth is on for both your iPhone and PC.

2. Open the Phone Link app on Windows 11 and click on iPhone.

iMessage on Windows 11 (Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Follow the prompts to connect your iPhone to your PC via QR code.

4. To ensure that your phone and PC are in range, you'll be asked to confirm that a Phone Link code matches the one you see on your iPhone.

5. Next, you'll be asked to give Phone Link permission to access your iPhone so your content can be synced with the app.

iMessage on Windows 11 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Once the guided installation is complete, your iPhone should be paired with your PC, allowing you to make calls, send texts, scroll through contacts, and more. Keep in mind, though, that Phone Link does not support group-message replies and sending media via texts.