I'm ending my PS5 storage worries for $120 — don't miss this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal!

If you've been juggling your PS5 storage since day one like me then you are probably more than ready to spend a little money to fix that problem. This is a Lightning Deal as part of the Amazon Prime Day October sale, which ends tonight, so don't hesitate or you'll miss it.

You can grab the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink for just $119 — a whopping 33% discount and the cheapest we've seen the Sony-approved PS5 SSD. Banish the endless waiting as you download and install a game for the 15th time as you try to make do with the built-in PS5 storage.



Grab the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB PS5 M.2 SSD with heatsink for $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's the best PS5 SSD to pick up thanks to its fast random read/write performance and solid sequential read/write speeds across all capacities. Don't miss out on expanding your PS5's storage for over half the price. Plus, check out how to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5 with our handy guide.

Now 33% off, the SN850 M.2 SSD strikes a great balance between sequential read/write and random read/write performance, which translates to faster opening and loading times for your games. The 1GB model hits the sweet spot in terms of read/write speeds if you’re after peak performance.

While we called the PS5 the "future of gaming" in our review and awarded it an outstanding 4.5 out of 5 stars, the somewhat limited 825GB of built-in storage is something that I've run up against since pretty much day one.

While I'll naturally fill up this 1TB SSD too in short order, it should make for considerably less juggling with my games library. I'll look forward to the day that we have instantaneous file transfers or pure lag-free cloud gaming, but until then this gets me a little bit closer to gaming nirvana for just $120.

