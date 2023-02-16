Hurry! Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare discount in surprise flash deal

The rarely discounted Nintendo Switch OLED just hit its lowest price of the year. Today only, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for $329 (opens in new tab) at Woot in your color of choice — White or Neon Blue & Red. normally retails for $329, so that's $20 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nintendo Switch OLED.

In terms of gaming deals, this is one of the best you can get outside of the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 $329 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. This deal ends Feb.17, stock permitting.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. Personally, I upgraded from the Switch Lite to the OLED version a few months ago and never looked back.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the display takes up nearly the entire front of the Switch. A glossy plastic bezel frames the 7-inch screen. The unit's power and volume buttons are integrated into the top on the panel alongside the game cartridge slot and a headphone jack.

Just like the standard Switch, Switch OLED model includes a dock to connect to your TV. In terms of size, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the standard switch. It measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches and weighs 14.9 ounces with Joy-Cons attached. The og Switch’s measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches at 14.1 ounces with Joy-Cons.

As with all Woot deals, you must make haste as they tend to sell out fast.