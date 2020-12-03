Hurry! New MacBook Pro M1 gets $100 price cut at Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with M1 chip is Apple's most powerful laptop yet. And thanks to this Cyber Week deal, you can snag this next-gen model for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $1,199 at Amazon (see the price at checkout). This laptop would normally set you back $1,299, so that's $100 in savings. Not only is it the lowest price we've seen for this newly released MacBook, but it's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this season.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This epic Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides an M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market.View Deal

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is the best laptop for photo and video editing. Power users will benefit from its brawny, reliable performance.

The notebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.

As we note in our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we were impressed by its lightning-fast SSD and comfortable Magic Keyboard. We were also astonished by its long battery life which lasted 16 hours and 32 minutes during our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance.

Performance-wise, the MacBook Pro M1 scoffed at everything we threw at it. In one test, we had 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — some running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets and Twitch. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of lag whatsoever.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro 1 is slightly heavier than contenders like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and a headphone jack.

