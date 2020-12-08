Hurry! MacBook Pro now $200 off in Apple deals event

MacBooks are among the best laptops for users — but also the most expensive. Luckily, Best Buy is running a sitewide Apple deals event that takes up to $200 off Apple's stylish notebooks.

As part of the sale, you can get the 256GB base model MacBook Pro for $1,099.99. Normally, this notebook retails for $1,249.99 so that's $150 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this Apple laptop and one of the best MacBook deals available right now.

If you have more room in your budget, Best Buy also offers the 512GB model MacBook Pro for $1,599.99 ($200 off).

MacBook Pro deal

Ideal for power-users, the MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop.

The base model MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 1.4-GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. We also like its solid performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. That's longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

When it comes to design, the 2020 MacBook Pro looks identical to its predecessor. It sports the same all-aluminum build, evoking the elegant, familiar appeal of a MacBook. Just about the only physical difference is that Apple replaced that problematic Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than competitors like the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Best Buy's Apple sales event ends Thursday, December 10, so don't hesitate to nab a MacBook for a stellar price.

