Hurry! Dell XPS 13 drops to just $679 in flash sale

We've seen quite a few Dell XPS 13 deals this season but this one is exceptionally sweet. For today only, you can snag this excellent Editor's Choice laptop for a stellar price.

Currently, the Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $679.99 via coupon, "50OFF699". Normally, this laptop retails for $850 so that's $180 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $849 now $679 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is the best PC to buy. Right now, you can snag one for just $679.99 via coupon "50OFF699. It packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Not only is the Dell XPS 13 the best laptop to buy, but it's also a solid MacBook Air alternative.

The XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 2020 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and bezel-less InfinityEdge display. We rated it 5 out of 5-stars and gave it the Editor's Choice award for its powerful performance and excellent battery life.

When it comes to design, the XPS 13's fine craftsmanship makes it a showstopper. The lid's stylish, anodized aluminum finish is cool to the touch. With its powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, you can expect no less than seamless performance for your day-to-tasks.

The XPS 13 is one of the laptop industry's smallest ultraportables. At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches and 2.8-pounds, the 2020 Dell XPS 13 is smaller than the 2019 model. It's lighter than both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and the MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

By comparison, the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) is a tad lighter but slightly thicker.

For peace of mind, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. It's a nice, easy way to add an extra layer of security.

As for ports and slots, the new XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a microSD slot.

So if you're looking for an affordable 13-inch laptop, you can't miss with the Dell XPS 13. This deal ends July 2, while supplies last.