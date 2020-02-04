Huge Samsung Chromebook sale on Amazon slashes prices to $179, but you'll have to act fast

If you love your Galaxy smartphone and QLED TV and are now looking for a Samsung laptop or monitor then you need to visit Amazon.com today.

Amazon has a huge 1-day sale going on that cuts the price of its new Chromebook 4 to as low as $179, or $50 off.

Other standout deals include steep savings on the excellent Galaxy Tab S6 along with a 25% off discount on a massive 32-inch, 1440p monitor. Samsung's innovative 32-inch, 4K Space Monitor is even on sale.

Keep in mind, this is a 1-day sale, so you'll need to checkout by midnight, 12am Pacific time to score these deals.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Chromebook 4 is an extremely affordable laptop with an 11-inch display and Celeron N4000 processor. We were impressed by Chromebook 4's long battery life, slim design and comfy keyboard.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $279 now $224 @ Amazon

Not sure about this budget laptop? Read our Chromebook 4 review to see if it's right for you. If you need a larger display, Amazon is also selling the Samsung Chromebook 4+, a 15.6-inch laptop, at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The Chromebook 4+ is similar to the Chromebook 4 but flaunts a larger 15.6-inch, 1080p display. This base model has an N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with a higher-end configuration offering 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

While the Chromebook 4 is a relatively compact laptop, it's nowhere near as portable as the Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung's flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around for its fast performance and excellent accessories. You can read our Galaxy Tab S6 review for more impressions.

When you're done, head back to Amazon to score some epic savings on this excellent product.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $729 now $583 @ Amazon

One of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S6 offers zippy performance, powerful speakers and excellent cameras. The Android tablet also comes with an S Pen. View Deal

After you choose a laptop or tablet, you'll want to pair them with the best peripherals. Fortunately, Amazon is offering massive savings on a couple of high-end Samsung monitors, including the innovative Space Monitor.

In our Samsung Space Monitor SR75 review, we heaped praise on the monitor for its unique, space-saving design, slim bezels and vivid picture. If you're always searching for more room on your work desk, this is the monitor to buy.

Samsung Space Monitor (32"): was $499 now $329 @ Amazon

One of the most innovative monitors we've ever tested, Samsung's Space Monitor has a unique space-saving design and practically invisible bezels. This 32-inch, 4K model has a vivid display. View Deal