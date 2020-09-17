HP Spectre x360 15 now $150 off in flash sale

The HP Spectre x360 15 may be a 2-in-1 laptop, however, it's a solid Dell XPS 15 alternative. Luckily, this week's HP flash sale takes dollars off the price of this select premium HP laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Spectre x360 for $1,349.99. Traditionally priced at $1,499.99, that's $150 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get.

HP Spectre x360 15t" 2-in-1:was $1,499 now $1.349 @ HP

Now $150 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

If flexibility and performance in a laptop are important to you, the HP Spectre x360 15t is a solid choice. The convertible's 360-degree hinge lets you easily transform the laptop into stand, tent or tablet mode when needed.

The Spectre x360 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen, a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our HP Spectre x360 15 hands-on review, we were impressed by its slim design, gorgeous 4K display, and comfortable keyboard. Designwise, the Spectre x360 15 smaller than its predecessor yet retains the same stunning finish hood with copper luxe accents and sleek diamond-cut edges.

Weighing in at 4.2 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8-inches, the Spectre x360 15 is lighter and smaller than the 2019 Spectre x360 15 (4.6 pounds and 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.4 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's also lighter but slightly thicker than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches).

Portwise, the Spectre x360 has an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, and a USB Type-A port. There's also a microSD card slot on board for file backups and transfers.

So if you're looking for the best laptop for photo editing or other demanding tasks, you can't go wrong with the Spectre x360 15. HP's flash sale ends Saturday.

Also on sale:

HP Omen 15t Gaming Laptop: was $1,219 now $1,106 @ HP

Optimized for gaming, the ultra-thin and light HP Omen 15t doesn't skimp on performance. Now $113 off, this powerful laptop packs a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 15t 2-in-1: was $739 now $619 @ HP

This HP Pavilion x360 15t on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA +16GB Intel memory. For a limited time, you can scoop this up for $120 off list. For $50 more, you can get the 1080p display option. View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 15Z: was $829 now $ 609 @ HP

For a limited time, you can save $220 on the HP Pavilion 15Z. We recommend the 15.6-inch, 1080p display model with 2.3-GHz Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Radeon Vega 10 graphics.

View Deal