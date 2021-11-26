HP Omen 16 drops down to $800 in Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Looking for a cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal because you don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on the latest RTX 30-series line? Well then, you'll love the HP Omen 16, which is now only $800 on Amazon. This is a $360 price drop from its original sky-high price of $1,160.

The Omen 16 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 laptop GPU. If you're looking for a more powerful GPU, HP is also offering a sale on its Omen 16 with an RTX 3060 GPU. It's currently $1,300, down from $1,490.

HP Omen 16 Black Friday gaming laptop deal

The HP Omen 16 is powered by a processor brand that is inching closer toward defeating Intel (if it hasn't already): AMD. The laptop is equipped with a zippy AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Again, if you want more powerful graphics, you're going to have to shell out a little more cash for the $1,300 variant, which offers an RTX 3060 GPU.

The Omen 16 comes with a 16.1-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a brightness score of 300 nits.

Ports include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, RJ-45 Ethernet and a headset jack. There's also one multi-format SD card reader. The dual speakers are tuned by Bang and Olufsen. The Omen 16 is also quite compact compared to other laptops, serving up a slimness of 0.89 inches.

HP boasts that the Omen 16's cooling technology is excellent with its three-sided venting and five-way airflow. As such, you should rest assured that your laptop will not overheat while you're playing your favorite triple A-titles.