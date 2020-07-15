HP Omen 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 now $150 off in Black Friday in July sale

The HP Omen 15 2020 features AMD Ryzen power and Nvidia graphics. If you're gaming on a budget, you'll want to take advantage of this deal on the latest Omen series laptop.

For a limited time, you can get HP Omen 15 2020 AMD Laptop for $1,099. Usually, this gaming rig retails for $1,250, so that's $150 in savings.

It's the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop and one of the best gaming deals you can get right now.

HP Omen 15 2020 AMD Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-EN0013DX) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU.View Deal

HP Omen 15 2020 AMD Laptop (1TB): was $1,349 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

If you're a multitasker or require more storage, the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-EN0023DX) is also $150 off. This model packs 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. View Deal

HP manufacturers some of today's best PCs and the company's Omen series gaming laptops are among them.

Although we didn't review the 2020 Omen 15, we tested last year's HP Omen 15 and liked its great overall and gaming performance for the price.

The overhauled design of the new Omen 15 features a smooth plastic lid accented with a beautiful turquoise-blue diamond. HP's signature Omen logo is subtly embossed underneath the graphic.

The Omen 15 2020's interior reveals a premium aluminum finish and an island-style four-zone lighting RGB keyboard. The Omen 15's 1920 x 1080-pixel, anti-glare display features a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure buttery smooth rendering.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.9-inches, the HP Omen 15 2020 is heavier than competitors like the Alienware m15 (4.8 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.7-0.8-inches) and Razer Blade 15 (4.6 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

If great performance and affordability are priority, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen 15. There's no telling how long Best Buy's sale will last so be sure to grab one while you still can.