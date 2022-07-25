HP Chromebook 14 falls to just $159 in cheap back-to-school laptop deal

Amazon is slashing up to $190 off select HP laptops today (opens in new tab), just in time for back-to-school season. For a limited time, the 2022 HP Chromebook 14 is cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 for just $159 at Amazon. It normally costs $289, so you're saving $130. This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP laptop and of the most affordable Chromebook deals out there.

Save $130 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

HP's latest Chromebook 14 is thin, light and great for travel. This particular laptop on sale has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. As with all Chromebooks, you also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage.

These specs may seem meager, however, it's all you need to create documents, web browse, and stream videos. Google's lightweight Chrome OS ensures near-instant startups, snappy performance and secure logins. Although we didn't test it, 2022 HP Chromebook 14 reviews average 4.2 out of 5-stars on Amazon so far.

For connecting external devices, you get 2 x USB-Type C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 covers your wireless connectivity needs.

At 3.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Chromebook 14 is on par with rival 14-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's slightly lighter than the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches).

The HP Chromebook 14 is a budget-friendly option if you want a simple laptop for the basics.