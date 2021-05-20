HP Chromebook 11 laptop hits all-time low price of $169

The HP Chromebook 11 is one of the best cheap Chromebooks you can get. And for a limited time, it's more affordable than ever.

Currently, Amazon has the 2020 model HP Chromebook 11 on sale for just $169. That's $71 off its $240 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. One of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all season. Best Buy has it for the same price.

HP Chromebook 11 deal

HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $240 now $169 @ Amazon

At $72 off, the HP Chromebook 11 is at its best price yet. Small, portable, and reliable, it's one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek - MT8183 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 15GB of Google Drive storage and 100GB of free Google One storage for 12-months via Google Perks.View Deal

The HP Chromebook 11 is a great laptop for students and anyone else looking for a compact PC. It features an 11.6-inch HD display and 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 dual-core CPU with integrated graphics coupled with 4GB of RAM.

It also has 32GB of storage and 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage. It has all you for creating documents, web browsing, and streaming videos. Google's lightweight Chrome operating system ensures near-instant startups and snappy performance.

While we didn't test this laptop, HP Chromebook 11 reviews from satisfied owners rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customer feedback on Amazon praises the HP Chromebook 11's compact, lightweight design, long lasting battery, and beautiful video quality.

With a weight of 2.4 pounds and measuring 7.6 x 11.2 x 0.7 inches, the HP Chromebook 11 is super portable. It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (0.8 inches thick, 2.8 pounds) and nearly on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds).

For connecting peripherals, the Chromebook 11 supplies you with a USB 2.0 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for storing and transferring files.

Simply put, the HP Chromebook 11 is an affordable option if you want a small, basic laptop for casual use.