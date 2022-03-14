How to watch Samsung Galaxy A Event ⁠— kicking off March 17

Tune in to find out what's next in Samsung's budget Galaxy A Series phones

Samsung is hosting a special Galaxy A Event to show off its "awesome new Galaxy A series devices," and a new Galaxy A73 and A53 with 5G is in the cards.

The Galaxy A Event will take place on March 17, and the new devices headlining the show are "designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone," according to Samsung. Rumor has it the Galaxy 73 and Galaxy A53 will be announced, with one of the updates being 5G connectivity. 

To watch the Galaxy A Event, head over to Samsung's official YouTube channel or the Samsung Newsroom to catch the livestream kicking off on Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. PT.

According to a Geekbench test and other leaks (via Notebookcheck), the Galaxy A73 is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip, 8GB of RAM and 128HB of storage. It's also expected to house a 108MP camera, 3x telephoto zoom lens, and smaller bezels than its predecessor. It's also rumored to cost around $599. The Galaxy S22 starts at $799, making the A73 comfortably mid-range while the A53 is expected to be a more budget option.

