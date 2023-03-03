If your Windows 11 apps library is getting overwhelming, it’s high time for a system cleanup. Knowing how to uninstall Windows 11 apps to clear out any unused or unwanted apps will free up space and system resources on your computer.

These days, there are so many apps available for productivity, gaming, and creating on our Windows laptops. However, there are some instances in which some apps are no longer useful or entertaining so we barely use them anymore. Or perhaps you just bought a new personal computer and want to uninstall bloatware that you already know you'll never use.

No matter what your scenario may be, uninstalling Windows 11 apps is easy to do. The hardest part is deciding what apps to keep and which to purge. Follow along and we'll walk you two methods for uninstalling Windows apps — from the Start menu or Settings.

How to uninstall Windows 11 apps from the Start menu

1. Click Start

2. Select All apps

3. Right-click on the app you want to uninstall

4. Click Uninstall

How to uninstall Windows 11 apps from Settings

1. Click Start

2. Select Settings

3. Click Apps

4. Click on Apps & features

5. Find the app(s) you want to uninstall and select More

6. Click Uninstall

If you come across an app that you're unable to uninstall using either of these methods, try uninstalling from the control panel.

1. Click on Search in the taskbar

2. Type "Control Panel" into the search bar and hit enter

3. Select Programs

4. Click on Programs and features

5. Right click on the app you want to uninstall

6. Click Uninstall

It's worth noting that uninstalled apps can often leave behind remnants. That's where Revo Uninstaller (opens in new tab) comes in. Not only does it uninstall Windows apps, it also removes the app's leftover files, folders and registry entries. Available as a free download, Revo Uninstaller helps you maximize storage and keep your system running smoothly.