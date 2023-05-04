How to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free or save $35 on the deluxe edition

Star Wars Day gaming deals are abundant at several retailers today. For a limited time, you can get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free (opens in new tab) (valued at $70) when you buy the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle for $299 at Newegg. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Gilded Hunter Pack for Rocket League and Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys.

In a similar deal, you can save $35 on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (opens in new tab) (valued at $90) when you buy any Xbox Series S console from Microsoft. We recommend you opt for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (opens in new tab) since it includes free DLC packs.

In terms of gaming deals, these are the best console bundle deals we've seen in a while.

Looking for a deal on the game only? You can get a free $10 Target gift card when you buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $69 (opens in new tab) or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe for $89 at Target. This game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review, we praise the game's new engaging mechanics and overall cosmetics. We also loved its compelling finale and rated it 4 out of 5-stars, co-signed with our Editor's Choice Award. According to our reviewer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does a great job of exploring the franchise's ongoing clash of light and dark sides. If you're a Star Wars fan or into action adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a worthy addition to your collection.

