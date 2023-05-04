How to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free or save $35 on the deluxe edition

By Hilda Scott
published

Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free with this limited time deal

Star Wars Jedi Survivor game art
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — now available for PC, Xbox and PS5 (Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Day gaming deals are abundant at several retailers today. For a limited time, you can get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free (opens in new tab) (valued at $70) when you buy the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle for $299 at Newegg. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Gilded Hunter Pack for Rocket League and Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys.

In a similar deal, you can save $35 on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (opens in new tab) (valued at $90) when you buy any Xbox Series S console from Microsoft. We recommend you opt for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (opens in new tab) since it includes free DLC packs.

In terms of gaming deals, these are the best console bundle deals we've seen in a while. 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor w/ Xbox Series Gilded Hunter Bundle : $369 (opens in new tab)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor w/ Xbox Series Gilded Hunter Bundle : $369 $299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free (valued at $70) when you buy the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Gilded Hunter Pack for Rocket League and Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for a deal on the game only? You can get a free $10 Target gift card when you buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $69 (opens in new tab) or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe for $89 at Target. This game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X. 

In our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review, we praise the game's new engaging mechanics and overall cosmetics. We also loved its compelling finale and rated it 4 out of 5-stars, co-signed with our Editor's Choice Award. According to our reviewer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does a great job of exploring the franchise's ongoing clash of light and dark sides. If you're a Star Wars fan or into action adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a worthy addition to your collection.

Microsoft Xbox Series S w/ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle: $35 off @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Microsoft Xbox Series S w/ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle: $35 off @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Buy any Xbox Series S console and save $35 on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (valued at $70) or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (value at $90). Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest game release of the popular franchise. It follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and features upgraded mechanics and a whole new compelling narrative.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor w/ free $10 Gift Card: from $69 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor w/ free $10 Gift Card:from $69 @ Target (opens in new tab)
Get a free $10 Target gift card when you purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe at Target. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest game release of the popular franchise. It follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and features upgraded mechanics and a whole new compelling narrative.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  