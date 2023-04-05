How to get an unlocked Pixel 7 for as low as $249

Google's Pixel 7 is the smartphone to buy if you want the best Android experience. And for a limited time, you can get an unlocked Pixel 7 for just $249 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy with activation. It normally costs $599, so that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Pixel 7. To get this deal price, select "activate today" and choose T-Mobile or AT&T as your wireless carrier. You must open a new line or new account to qualify for this deal.

You can also get the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro for as low as $499 (opens in new tab) ($400 off) with activation. Again, you must open a new line or new account with T-Mobile or AT&T. As an alternative, Best Buy offers the unlocked Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) for $449 and $749 ($150 off) respectively without activation.

If you're due for an upgrade, these are among the best phone deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Unlocked: $599 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) w/ activation

Save up to $350 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 with activation on AT&T or T-Mobile via Best Buy. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. It's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. You must open a new line or new account to qualify for this deal.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the best smartphones for Android users. It's also a solid choice for anyone looking for a Samsung Galaxy phone or Apple iPhone alternative.

The base model Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For image capturing, it's equipped with a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide dual lens rear camera and 10.8MP front camera. IP68 rated dust-and water resistant, the Pixel 7 has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch, QHD+ 120Hz display and the same specs as the Pixel 7. Beyond the screen, just about the only difference is the camera hardware. It boasts a triple-camera array consisting of a 48MP telephoto 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle with autofocus.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro for months and it's been fantastic. I absolutely love its sleek, premium design, large display and snappy performance. It also integrates easily with my Pixelbook Go and Google Chromecast. Photos and videos are sharp and clear even at 5x zoom.

If you're in the market for a new phone the Google Pixel 7 won't disappoint you. Especially at this incredibly low price.