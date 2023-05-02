How to change default Google account

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

No more launching Google services from an unwanted account

How to change default Google account
(Image credit: Future)

"How do I change the default Google account?" is a question that's growing in popularity as more Chrome users become irked over their Google services launching with an unwanted account.

With the wrong default account, every time you hop into YouTube, Calendar, and other Google apps, you'll be automatically signed into the email you don't want to use. 

Unfortunately, choosing a default Google account isn't as easy as clicking on your desired Google name and clicking a "Make default" button. (I wish this was the case!) The process is a little bit more involved and requires you to sign out of all of your accounts. Don't worry, we'll take you through it step-by-step.

How to change default Google account

1. Click on your Google account icon on the top-right corner of Chrome

(Image: © Future)

Click on "Sign out of all accounts."

2. You'll land on the 'Sign out — Syncing is paused' page.

(Image: © Future)

Click on "Continue."

3. Next, click on the account you want as your default Google account.

(Image: © Future)


4. Sign into your desired default Google account.

(Image: © Future)

Type in your password and hit "Next."

5. You should now be signed into your new default Google account, but there's a catch.

(Image: © Future)

You're now signed out of all your other Google accounts, so don't forget to sign into the ones that matter to you. You'll still have your desired Google account as your default, but after signing into other accounts, you can quickly access other Gmail inboxes.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!