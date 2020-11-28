Holy cow!: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $600 off at Newegg

The long-lasting gaming laptop is $600 off at Newegg. This supernova of a deal slashes $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, dropping the price to $1,149, which won't last long. This laptop comes with a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor, 24GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 2GB of VRAM, and a 1TB SSD.

For the price, you get to enjoy gaming on the bright 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display for hours on end thanks to its long-lasting battery which scored 11 hours and 32 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH Gaming Laptop: was $1,749 now $1,149

Featuring a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor, 24GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU 2GB of VRAM and 1TB SSD, and 11 plus hours of battery life this gaming laptop is a steal at $1,149 a massive $600 savings.

As noted in our recent review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, this gaming laptop is a badass. From its sexy slim design to its potent cream of the crop 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor and fast 1TB SSD, the ROG Zephyrus comes ready for battle.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, a pair of USB 3.2 Type-C Gen1 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting the gaming headset you can now afford to buy since you've just saved $600. However, you really won't need them thanks to a pair of powerful speakers hidden beneath race car grill cutouts on the left and right sides of the deck. Combined with the Dolby Access app which allows the user to adjust and fine-tune their audio experience.

Saving $600 never felt so good. For just $1,149 you're getting a fantastic gaming laptop, with a comfortable keyboard, great speakers, a bright display, and snappy performance. With all the money you'll save you can grab some peripherals you've had your eyes on for a while.