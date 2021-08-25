Trending

Halo Infinite release date set for December 8 — Pre-order Halo 20th anniversary Series X today

By

Halo Infinite finally has its official release date

Halo Infinite
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo Infinite is arguably the significant game in 2020 and 2021 to be delayed among the many games whose release dates were pushed back. What was originally meant to be a system-selling launch title for Xbox Series X slipped into an indefinite 2021 date.

Following a rumor that Halo Infinite would be released on December 8, Microsoft officially confirmed the date for the game's Xbox and PC launch.

The game will launch without campaign co-op or the popular Forge mode, but the core campaign will be in place along with multiplayer. The 343 Industries also had this Halo Infinite multiplayer season one cinematic intro to share with fans. 

It's a bit of a surprise to see the game miss the Halo 20th Anniversary, which is coming up on November 15, but there will be some new hardware to mark the occasion. This includes Halo Infinite Limited Edition releases for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. 

Image 1 of 2

Halo 20th Anniversary

(Image credit: Microsoft)
Image 2 of 2

Halo 20th Anniversary

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X bundle features custom artwork on the console and controller along with a downloadable copy of the game. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 gets more of a throwback look with the Spartan green. 

Pre-orders for the limited edition 20th-anniversary products start today and both will be shipping on November 15 with Halo Infinite available starting on December 8 via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Store, and Steam. 

Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 