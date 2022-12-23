Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro dip to lowest prices of the year

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just hit their lowest prices of the year. If you plan to upgrade your phone in the near future, you might find interest in this phone deal.

Currently, the Google Pixel 7 Unlocked is on sale for just $491 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally costs $599, so that's $108 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 — it previously fell to $499 on Black Friday.

Prefer a big screen phone? Amazon also offers 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab) ($150 off).

Save $108 on the Google Pixel 7. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the best smartphones for Android users. It's also a solid choice for anyone looking for a Samsung Galaxy phone or Apple iPhone alternative.

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch, QHD+ 120Hz display and the same specs as the Pixel 7. Beyond the screen, just about the only difference is the camera hardware. It boasts a triple-camera array consisting of a 48MP telephoto 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle with autofocus.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro for over a month and I absolutely love its sleek, premium design, large display and snappy performance. It also integrates easily with my other Google devices, the Pixelbook Go and Google Chromecast. Photos and videos are sharp and clear even at 5x zoom.

If you want the best Android there is, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are at the top of the totem pole.