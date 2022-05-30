Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits record low price of $999 at Amazon

The best Memorial Day laptop deals are here with solid discounts on gaming PCs. Right now, the powerful Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is priced under $1,000.

Amazon currently offers the Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,499 (opens in new tab) from antonline via rebate. Typically, this gaming rig fetches $1,799, so you're saving a whopping $400. The Gigabyte A5 X1's lowest ever, it's one of the best Memorial Day deals in town.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $969 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin-bezel display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Gigabyte's A5 K1 is specifically engineered for gaming, entertainment and productivity. It's one of the best laptops for college students who want a laptop for coursework and PC gaming.

The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz IPS display which eliminates motion blur and provides smooth, crystal clear visuals. Powering the machine is a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM and a 1TB GB SSD for fast file transfers and storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Though we didn't test this machine, Gigabyte A5 K1 reviews average 4.3 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise the laptop's powerful performance and excellent frame rates with high graphics quality. And for gamers who like to fine tune their performance, Gigabyte's gaming center UI makes it easy to customize game performance, macro keys and backlit colors.

With a weight of 4.7 pounds and 14.21 x 10.15 x 1.00-inches, the Gigabyte A5 X1 is fairly portable for a 15-inch gaming laptop. It's lighter than the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

At $400 off, the Gigabyte A5 K1 is an incredible value for the price.