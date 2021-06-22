Get over 20% off on these Razer wireless gaming headphones

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is a great Prime Day deal at under $150 and comes loaded with some excellent features and a great detachable microphone. These cans are a solid headset boasting clear audio that gets loud without sacrificing sound quality. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has a sleek, comfortable design with a good microphone and volume knob.

Normally, the Razer BlackShark Pro would set you back $179.99. However, right now, they can be had for just $132.99, a savings of $47, and come with Flowknit memory foam, a volume knob, a microphone mute button, a power button, an audio-in jack, and a micro USB charging port.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro deal

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is a solid headset that boasts crisp audio that’s perfectly suited for gaming and listening to music. The Blackshark V2 Pro features up to 24 hours of battery life, is compatible with Razer Synapse to fine-tune your experience and edit mixer settings, make enhancements to the sound, adjust mic quality, and you can also turn on power-saving options.

You can pick up this stylish wireless gaming headset with a detachable microphone for just $132.99 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $47.

