Galaxy S23 Ultra deal drops Samsung's top tier phone to $1,099

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones to drop in 2023. And for a limited time, you can snag one factory unlocked for below retail. Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked for $1,099 (opens in new tab) via an on-page clickable coupon. It normally costs $1,199 so that's $100 off and lowest price we've seen for this unlocked Samsung phone.

As far as phone deals go, this is one of the best available right now. Amazon also offers the Galaxy S23 Plus for $899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus is one of the best smartphones for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching to the Android platform. The phone in this deal packs a 6.6-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. Powering the device's 4,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing we opened 40 Chrome tabs with a YouTube video playing in the background. We then jumped around between apps and the Galaxy S23 Ultra didn't so much as stutter. In our lab, it delivered big scores on our benchmarks, notching 14,611 with 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited. It beat the breaks off its flagship competitors — Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max (8,652, 5-core Apple GPU) and Google's Pixel 7 Pro (6,725, Mali-G710 MP7 GPU).

Made from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, the Galaxy S23 Ultra feels substantial and premium. At 8.3 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, it's identical in mass to the Galaxy S22 Ultra . By comparison, it's slightly larger, yet lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches).

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the top of the totem pole in the category of Android phones. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful big screen phone that includes its own stylus.