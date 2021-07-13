Forget the Pixel 6, nab the Google Pixel 4 for just $399

The Pixel 6 may be Google's soon-to-be new flagship phone, but the Pixel 4 is still one of the best smartphones to buy. And for a limited time, the Pixel 4 is back on sale for its lowest price yet.

Currently, you can get yourself an unlocked Google Pixel 4 for $399 from Amazon. Normally this phone retails for $799 so that's 50% off. It's the Pixel 4's lowest price ever and one of the best unlocked phone deals we've seen yet.

B&H mirrors this deal.

Google Pixel 4 Unlocked: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

At $399 off, the Pixel 4 is at its lowest price yet. One of the best Android phones around, the Pixel 4 has outstanding 16MP and 12MP cameras capable of taking DSLR-quality images. The 5.7-inch OLED display is gorgeous and the minimalist design is elegant and premium. This unlocked phone is GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE + 5G compatible. B&H has it for the same price. View Deal

Google's Pixel 4 is one of the more compact Android phones out there. It features a 5.7-inch (2280 x 1080) OLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this phone, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel 4 and gave it a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The Pixel 4's class-leading camera, smooth 90Hz refresh rate and AI features are among its highlights.

In real-world testing, the Pixel 4's performance was snappy and it handled demanding games like PUBG mobile. It's worth noting that the Pixel 4's Snapdragon 855 chip is faster than the newer 765G chipset found in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. On Geekbench performance tests, the Pixel 4 notched a multi-core score of 2,329. It beats the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5's scores of 1,614 and 1,617, respectively.

Design-wise, the Pixel 4 is nearly identical to its successors. It has the same minimalist, premium, elegant design that we've come to expect from Google's flagships.

Simply put, the Pixel 4 is a solid choice if you want a premium smartphone sans the premium price tag. At $399, the Pixel 4 is a tremendous value in a world of $1000+ smartphones.