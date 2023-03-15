Expand your storage with this 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 for just $80

Samsung's Portable SSD T7 is one of the best external hard drives for PC, Mac, Chrome OS, PS5 and more. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this portable SSD is fast, secure and reliable.

Right now, you can snag the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) directly from Samsung. That's $20 less than its former price of $100 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this portable SSD.

In terms of Samsung deals, it's one of the best you can get outside of the holidays.

Now $20 off, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB has never been cheaper. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Samsung's Portable T7 SSD makes it fast and easy to transfer and store large files. Pre-formatted in exFAT file format, it instantly adds 1TB of storage to your laptop , tablet , phone or gaming console.

Although we didn't test this portable SSD, feedback from owners praise its compact, lightweight, shockproof design and speedy performance. With incredibly fast read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, the T7 SSD cuts down on the time you spend backing up and transferring huge files.

And what's more password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption give you peace of mind knowing your files are secure. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for universal connectivity.

So if you're looking for a convenient way to manage photo, video, and game storage, the Samsung T7 SSD is all you need.