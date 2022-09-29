Epic laptop deal takes up to $300 off HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook combines Intel's latest 12th Gen CPU with Google's simple, snappy and secure Chrome OS. If you're looking for a powerfully fast Windows or Mac alternative, here's a deal for you.

Currently, HP offers the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for $919 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "CHROME20". It typically retails for $1,149, so that's $230 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. It's one of the best Chromebook deals you can get at the moment.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,149 $919 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Use coupon, "CHROME20" to save $230 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. Not your ordinary Chromebook, the Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It has 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For file storage, you get a 128GB SSD which is expanable via the laptop's microSD slot. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam.

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook sports a convertible design, premium features and optional stylus functionality. The base model packs a 13.5-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Intel UHD graphics and 128GB of microSD-expandable SSD storage.

While we didn't test this laptop, in our 11th Gen Intel HP Elite Dragonfly Max review, we found its bright, vivid display, sleek, durable chassis impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid overall performance and 13 hour battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its Windows-powered sibling with Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome operating system on Intel's powerful 12th Gen Intel processor.

For connecting external devices, the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook supplies you an ample array of ports. You get1 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack and microSD slot on board.

With a starting weight of 2.8 pounds and 11.59 x 8.73 x 0.65 inches, the HP Elite Dragonfly fits easily into any backpack. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier and thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches).

If you're looking for a flexible machine, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is one to consider.

More HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,319 $1,055 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Use coupon, "CHROME20" to save $264 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with Intel Iris Xe graphics. This configuration includes a 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) 400 nit display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise: $1,354 $1,083 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Use coupon, "CHROME20" to save $271 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise. This configuration includes a 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) 400 nit display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Xe graphics and 128GB of SSD storage — expandable via microSD.