Epic gaming laptop deal: Dell G15 with RTX 3050 GPU for $849

Dell's Fall Sale Event offers solid discounts on gaming laptops like the Dell G15. If you're in the market for an RTX 30 series laptop, you might find interest in this deal.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell G15 with RTX 3050 GPU for $849.99. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1134, so that's $285 off its normal price. This is one of the best RTX 30 laptop deals we've seen all month.

Dell G15 deal

Dell G15 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,134 now $849 @ Dell

Now $285 off, the Dell G15 RTX 30 series gaming laptop takes gameplay to whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. View Deal

Dell's G series laptops are among the industry's best 15-inch laptops. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a speedy 256GB SSD provides ample storage.

Although we didn't test this machine, it has an overall user rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars in Dell's product page. According to owners, the G15 is blazing fast, runs intense games and delivers awesome sound. The latter is accredited to the laptop's Nahimic 3D Audio stereo speakers which lets you hear every plan of attack in crisp clarity.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.7 x 1.0 inches, the Dell G15 is on par with its competitors. It's in the same weight class as the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on an RTX 30 series laptop, the Dell G15 is a budget-friendly choice.