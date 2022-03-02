Epic Chromebook sale — save up to $400 on the best Chrome OS machines

Best Buy's Chromebook sale knocks up to $400 off today's top-rated Chrome OS laptops. Now is a great time to save on the best Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

As part of the sale, the Asus Chromebook CX22NA is just $109. Usually it costs $219, so that's $110 off and one the lowest prices we've seen for this Chromebook. If you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop, it's one of the best Chromebook deals you can get.

Asus Chromebook CX22NA: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Chromebook sale knocks $110 off the Asus Chromebook CX22NA. Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. Its 4GB of memory memory ensures fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

The Asus Chromebook CX22NA is one of the best budget laptops to buy. It's also a solid HP Chromebook 11 alternative. It packs a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing, and managing emails.

Port-wise, the Chromebook CX22NA has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, headphone/microphone combo jack, and microSD slot.

While we didn't test this laptop, Asus Chromebook CX22NA reviews on Best Buy rate 4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers are happy with the laptop's portable design and fast boot time. Others say it's a great laptop for kids and anyone else looking for an easy to use Chromebook for the basics.

At 2.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Asus Chromebook CX22NA is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the HP Chromebook 11 2.4 pounds, 0.7 inches thin and Samsung Chromebook 4 0.7 inches thick, 2.6 pounds). It's lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 0.8 inches thick).

Now just $109, the Asus Chromebook CX22NA is a solid buy if you're on the hunt for a budget laptop.

Looking for a 2-in-1 Chromebook? Best Buy offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 for $379 ($120 off). It has a 14-inch 1080p touch screen, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon Vega GPU, and 64GB of storage.

More from Best Buy's Chromebook sale

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

Now $120 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Save $140 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $699 now $579 @ Best Buy

Now $120 off, the Editor's Choice 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best premium Chromebooks to buy. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2K display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.