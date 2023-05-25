Don't be shy Predator Triton 16! Show 'em why you're an RTX 4070 skinny legend

Excuse me for one second, dear reader. The Predator Triton 16 appears to be a little bit on the shy side. It's not used to all this attention. After all, it's now the object of many gamer's desires with its many beefy internals inside. And can you blame them? It's packed with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

I want the Predator Triton 16 for myself, too!

Despite all of these powerful components, the Predator Triton manages to keep a thin profile. It is only 0.78 inches thick, which is pretty slim for a gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Triton 16 (Image credit: Future)

There ya go! The Predator Triton 16 is now facing you and feeling a little bit more confident now. It's showing off its sleek, sophisticated metal chassis that's adorned with a silver finish. Doesn't it look good?

Now let's delve deeper into its components.

What's inside the Acer Predator Triton 16?

Curious about how the Acer Predator Triton 16 can facilitate your best gaming experience? Take a look at the powerful internals packed inside:

Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors (supported by a new hybrid core architecture with a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency)

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU

Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory

Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration

And let's not forget that the RTX 4070 GPU comes with Nvidia DLSS 3 and its Max-Q technology features that facilitate enhanced ray-tracing and gaming performance.

Acer Predator Triton 16 (Image credit: Acer)

You may be wondering, "With all these powerful components, how does the Acer Predator Triton 16 stay cool?" Fortunately, it's packed with a combination of thermal solutions, including dual 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans (dual custom-engineered fans), Vortex Flow optimization (a harmonious system of dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents), and a nice slather of liquid metal grease on the processor.

Other specs

The Predator Triton 16 has a swanky 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display that delivers a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a DCI-P3 color coverage of 100%.

Plus, to ensure smooth, vibrant imagery to capture your most intense gameplay moments, the display features support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

The Predator Triton 16 runs on Windows 11 and sports a per-key RGB lighting keyboard. As far as connectivity is concerned, you get Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro (use your wireless and wired connections simultaneously) and WiFi 6e. You'll get a generous amount of ports, too, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. an HDMI 2.1 port, a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt, and a microSD card reader. For security, you can use the on-board fingerprint reader to log in with Windows Hello.

The Predator Triton 16 has a starting price tag of $1,799. It will be available in North America in September.