Dell XPS 15 with latest 13th Gen Intel CPU drops $200 in Memorial Day laptop deal

The excellent 2023 Dell XPS 15 is seeing its first discount this season. Dell's latest 15-inch flagship laptop runs on the latest 13th Gen Intel processor for enhanced multitasking performance.

Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,299. That's $200 off the laptop's regular price of $1,499 and the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can get today.

Dell XPS 15 9530: $1,499 $1,299 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our recent Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. This laptop on sale features a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display,13th Gene Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc A370M graphics. For file storage, it equips you with an ample and speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio.

We tested the Dell XPS 15's might using the real-world multitasking test method. The laptop's Intel Core i7-13700H CPU took on 75 Google Chrome tabs with a mix of Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations, several YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as news and social media sites. The Dell XPS 15 showed no signs of stuttering or slow down.

In our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the Dell XPS 15 scored 12,171. It beat the 7,803 premium laptop average. It's nearly on par with Samsung Galaxy Book 3's score of 12,405. Battery-wise the Dell XPS 15 tapped out after roughly 9 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Our technique involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi over 150 nits of brightness.

In terms of design, the Dell XPS is minimalist with a glossy Dell logo in the center of the anodized aluminum lid. Lift it and you'll see a smooth feeling carbon fiber weave interior with spacious touchpad and keyboard between speaker grilles. Dell’s ultra-slim Infinity Edge bezels surround its gorgeous glossy display. Port-wise, it equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, full-sized SD card reader, and a headset jack. It also ships with a dongle adapter, something you don't often get with laptops. Apple, we're looking at you.

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 15 is ideal for remote workers, college students and creators who want a powerful productivity laptop. If this sounds like you, the Dell XPS 15 is a worthy daily driver. Quantities are limited at this price, so don't hesitate too long.