Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU now just $799 in epic laptop deal

The Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for the best overall laptop to buy. And thanks to Dell's New Year sale, you can scoop up this excellent notebook for a stellar price.

As part of Dell's sitewide sale, the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU is down to $799.99. Formerly priced at $1,109, that's $309 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for configuration. It's also one of the best laptop deals of 2021 so far.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7/8GB/256GB): was $1,109 now $799.99 @ Dell

Currently $309 off, the Core i7 model Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 is at the lowest price yet.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy and solid MacBook alternative.

The XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge non-touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its bezel-less display and gave it a 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

The XPS 13 review unit we tested housed 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB RAM hardware. During real-world testing, it took everything we threw its way without issue. You can expect this laptop's i7-10510U performance to be just as fast and seamless.

Weighing 2.8-pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the most ultraportable laptops around. It's on a par with the MSI Prestige 14 (2.8 pounds, 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and the MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

As for ports, Dell outfitted the XPS 13 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD reader. If you require more ports, we recommend you invest in an external USB hub.

The Dell XPS 13 is a solid choice if you're looking for a notebook PC that performs as good as it looks. Deals this good don't last too long, so don't hesitate to save hundreds on our favorite laptop.